(WVUE/Gray News) - A man suspected in a killing in New Orleans has been captured by authorities in Tennessee, officials said. The City of Erin posted to Facebook a photograph of B.J. Brown, 32, being pinned to the hood of a vehicle early Wednesday as he was taken into custody. Brown was wanted in two states, accused of the execution-style murder of Cassandra Jones in New Orleans on Monday morning and in the shooting a Tennessee police officer who pulled his vehicle over in that state about 12 hours later.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO