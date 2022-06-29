ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2.9 Mil Most Expensive Home Sale in Saratoga County! Take a Look Inside😲

By Chrissy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you talk about real estate you always hear location, location, location. This one is no exception. This 12,000-square-foot home overlooks Lake Lonely and is only eight minutes from downtown Saratoga Springs. It sold in just three weeks and is now the most expensive home sold to date in...

wibx950.com

Hot 99.1

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
iheart.com

Schenectady Mayor: Construction of New Central Park Pool Could Begin Soon

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says construction of a new pool in Central Park could get underway as soon as this fall. The pool will be located at the site of the stadium that used to be the home of Schenectady's World Team Tennis franchise. Plans call for the pool to have a section where people can swim laps and there would also be a wading area and kiddie pool. The mayor says roughly $3 million of this project will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Tea, Shake Spot Reopens Friday with New Owners

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Spring Street's newest entrepreneur is new to business ownership but not new to the business of making healthy, refreshing beverages. Logan Lamphere and her mother, Christina, took over Unlimited Nutrition at 31 Spring St. last week, and on Friday, they will hold their grand re-opening of Williamstown's home for "Good Vibes and Great Nutrition."
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Saratogian

Crews complete first phase of $32 million Saratoga Springs Fibercity construction project

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs residents are one step closer to having faster internet after crews completed the first phase of construction on the Saratoga Springs FiberCity® network. In late May, the City’s Department of Public Works issued a permit for contractors to begin construction, placing fiber...
iheart.com

Ballston Spa Man Drowns in Saratoga Lake

State police are investigating an accidental drowning on Saratoga Lake. Right before 7:00pm Tuesday, police were called for a report of an accidental drowning. A preliminary investigation determined that 35-year-old Carlos Gutierrez, of Ballston Spa, jumped off the back of a boat with no life jacket and struggled to stay above the water. He was later found in 18 feet of water.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany lays out its policy on fireworks ahead of July Fourth weekend

As the nation prepares to celebrate its birthday this holiday weekend, Albany officials are issuing a stern warning. “Celebrate Fourth of July with a good burger, good hot dogs, but not fireworks,” said General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio. There is a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sparklers and...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire destroys fitness gym

WESTFALL TOWNSHIP, PA – Amica CrossFit, located in Westfall Township, PA, was destroyed when heavy flames engulfed the structure shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, June 29. Departments from across the Delaware River in Sullivan and Orange counties assisted in the firefighting operations. Mutual aid was requested as...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
visitmontgomerycountyny.com

Firework’s Displays in the County for the Holiday weekend and beyond!

Here is a line-up of Firework’s displays happening in the County over the Holiday Weekend and beyond. For a full list of events happening in the county, please check our Event Calendar HERE. Saturday, July 02, 2022. Amsterdam Mohawks Game, Shuttleworth Park, Crescent Ave, Amsterdam. After Game. Sunday, July...
AMSTERDAM, NY
saratogaliving.com

Set Sail on Kayak Shak’s Hammocraft This Summer

Two of the most relaxing summer activities are undoubtedly lazing around in a hammock and floating on the lake. Now, thanks to a Wyoming-based company that’s serious about leveling up our idle time, you can do both—at once—right here in Saratoga. Last summer, the Kayak Shak, Fish...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
