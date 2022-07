A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the Montecito home of pop star Ariana Grande, whom the man has reportedly been stalking for several months. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm for the Montecito residence just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown was arrested for stalking, burglary, obstruction, violation of a court order, damaging power lines, and tampering with fire alarm equipment. Grande was reportedly not in the home at the time of the break-in.

