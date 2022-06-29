ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner's Trial Finally Has a Start Date

 3 days ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for more than four months, and her incarceration seems no closer to ending. But there has at least been a major advancement: Griner’s trial finally has a date, and is set to begin on July 1— but the court ruled that she...

Rose Rej
3d ago

Why do I keep reading that she was wrongfully detained?? If she did break the laws ( and she did) then why is it wrong? Because she's a basketball player!! BFD!!! Any other person would be treated as she is. Why give her special treatment? Just sentence her so she can stop getting attention she clearly doesn't deserve.

David Parker
2d ago

I liked the comnent on her celebrity status. Can not be that big since I did not know she even existed prior to her arrest for drug smuggling.

Vegasbaby
3d ago

....HE is not being wrongfully held....good luck bg you have a 1% chance of acquittal and will probably get 10 - 12 years....

The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because of an incident at an airport in near Moscow. Griner's wife, Cherelle, opened up about her situation while speaking to Rev. Al Sharpton on his "Keepin' It Real" show on SiriusXM. Cherelle's latest update on Brittney is heartbreaking....
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
ClutchPoints

Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’

After months of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is finally going to receive a trial Friday. Experts of Russian law told T.J. Quinn of ESPN that the situation is very bleak and that the WNBA star will almost certainly be found guilty. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, explained how […] The post Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Trial on Drug Charge Begins in Russia

Click here to read the full article. Brittney Griner’s trial for cannabis possession in Russia began Friday with a hearing where prosecutors detailed the case against the WNBA star. “Being sufficiently aware that the movement of narcotic drugs is not allowed… no later than February 17, 2022 at an unspecified location under unspecified circumstances from an unidentified person [Griner] bought two cartridges for personal use, which contained 0.252 grams and 0.45 grams of hash oil, totaling 0.702 grams,” the prosecutor said (via CNN). The first hearing featured testimony from two witnesses, including an employee of the Sheremetyevo airport customs services where Griner...
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Shares Update: Sports World Reacts

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia. Her stay following her airport arrest earlier this year was recently extended six months, though the U.S. government continues to work on getting the WNBA star out. Wednesday, Griner's wife, Cherelle, shared a heartbreaking update on her status. Griner, one of the top...
Daily Mail

'He should have been first swapped': Family of American Paul Whelan slam the White House for securing release of former Marine Trevor Reed from a Russian prison, as he and WNBA's Brittney Griner remain behind bars

The family of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been languishing in a Russian prison in deplorable conditions for nearly four years, slammed the White House for securing the release of another American detained in Russia but not him. On Monday, Whelan's attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov told The Daily Beast...
thecomeback.com

Keith Olbermann: Free Brittney Griner by arresting Alex Ovechkin

Keith Olbermann thinks he has the solution for freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian prison. Send NHL star Alex Ovechkin to prison in the United States. Olbermann made the suggestion on Twitter, quote-tweeting a video of ESPN’s T.J. Quinn claiming there is a growing expectation that Russia will convict and sentence Griner to 10 years in prison.
Fox News

Brittney Griner detention: Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr using Russia connections to help WNBA star return to US

WNBA star Brittney Griner has a fellow superstar athlete in her corner as she fights to return home to the United States. Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. is offering up his connections in Russia to help the American athlete after she was arrested at an airport near Moscow in February on charges of possession and transportation of cannabis – and she's been detained there ever since.
thecomeback.com

Russia hints at prisoner swap solution for Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial got underway on Friday in Russia over cannabis-laced vape cartridges that were reportedly found in her luggage. While that process could take months and experts are not predicting a positive or fair outcome for her, the New York Times reported that Russia has signaled a potential prisoner swap deal that could lead to Griner’s return to the United States regardless of the outcome.
NBC Sports

Brittney Griner appears in Russian court, trial date set

MOSCOW (AP) — More than four months after Brittney Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport for alleged cannabis possession, a Russian court has set the start date of her criminal trial for July 1. Griner was also ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal...
CBS News

Britney Griner trial on tap in Moscow: CBS News Flash July 1, 2022

The trial for WNBA star Britney Griner began Friday, the 135th day of her detainment in Moscow. A second person this week has been attacked by a bison at Yellowstone National Park - a 71 year old Pennsylvania woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. And conservationists say at least 11 sharks – some of them great whites – have been spotted in the Cape Cod area in the last week.
