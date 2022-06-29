Brittney Griner's Trial Finally Has a Start Date

Click here to read the full article. Brittney Griner’s trial for cannabis possession in Russia began Friday with a hearing where prosecutors detailed the case against the WNBA star.
“Being sufficiently aware that the movement of narcotic drugs is not allowed… no later than February 17, 2022 at an unspecified location under unspecified circumstances from an unidentified person [Griner] bought two cartridges for personal use, which contained 0.252 grams and 0.45 grams of hash oil, totaling 0.702 grams,” the prosecutor said (via CNN).
The first hearing featured testimony from two witnesses, including an employee of the Sheremetyevo airport customs services where Griner...
