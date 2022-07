On Tuesday, storied New York gallery Postmasters announced in an email that its current exhibition would be the last at its Tribeca space. Magda Sawon and Tamas Banovich, who co-founded the gallery nearly four decades ago, wrote that they would be vacating “on very short notice” after “losing a protracted legal battle with our landlord over a Covid rent settlement.” There are no plans for a new storefront, but the gallery plans to go nomadic in a format labeled Postmasters 5.0.

