Brooklyn, NY

Unofficial primary results roll in, one close race remains

By Meaghan McGoldrick, Kirstyn Brendlen
politicsny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolls are officially closed for the June 28 primary elections, and results are beginning to trickle in. Brooklyn voters had...

politicsny.com

caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

At least 11 shot, 2 fatally across NYC in final hours of Fourth of July

At least 11 people were shot across the city, two fatally, in the final hours of the Fourth of July Monday night. In the Bronx, a 62-year-old man was killed by a gunshot to his chest, and two more men were wounded, by a shooter in a white Ford Taurus who opened fire on Prospect Ave. by E. 187th St. in Belmont just before 10:30 p.m. Another man, 23, was shot in the leg and taken to St. Barnabas ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

These Are The 9 Richest Places To Live in New York State

As inflation continues to rise all around New York State and the country, some people are virtually recession-proof. Their wealth is more than enough to ensure that they still live comfortably, regardless of how bad it gets. According to World Population Review,. New York is the third-richest state in the...
ECONOMY
PIX11

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Pro-choice, anti-abortion demonstrators in war of words outside Nolita Planned Parenthood clinic

Pro-choice demonstrators clashed with an anti-abortion religious group and the NYPD on Saturday morning over picketing outside a Lower Manhattan Planned Parenthood clinic. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Basilica of Old St. Pat’s, located at 263 Mulberry St., blocking the house of worship’s entranceway in an attempt to stop the anti-abortion group from marching to Planned Parenthood, located down the block at 240 Mulberry St.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Ban For Airbnb In New York State

There is policy that is now in effect that will limit a few options people have when they look to rent an Air BnB. The changes were in place and have now been extended permanetly. According to reports:. Airbnb will continue to bar “disruptive parties and events,” including open-invite gatherings....
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Young Can A Kid Legally Be Left Home Alone In New York State?

So, you're trying to have a City Boy summer or a Hot Girl summer, right? But, your babysitter is less than reliable or says 'yesterday's price is not today's.' What is a parent who still wants to live their best life do? Before you go back to the 'latch key kid' days of the 80s, let's take a look at what New York State law says about leaving a child home alone.
KIDS
96.9 WOUR

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top 5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
PIX11

New York to limit where guns can be carried: Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign explicitly saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The Democrat said she and legislative leaders have agreed on the broad strokes of a gun control bill that is poised […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 data reveals Bed-Stuy has most shootings in NYC since 2015

NEW YORK -- When it comes to how New Yorkers feel about the rampant gun violence impacting the city, the numbers speak for themselves. A Siena College poll says 70 percent say they feel less safe now than they did before the start of the pandemic.Watch our full special "Gun Violence: The Search for Solutions"CBS2 data analysts have been crunching the numbers and the research suggests a link between gun violence and poor, blighted neighborhoods. We tracked shooting victims since 2015. A map shows a neighborhood breakdown. The darker the color, the more shootings. The Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn has the most, according to the NYPD.Another map shows 311 reports of vacant and abandoned buildings. Side by side, the similarities are clear. Once again, Bed-Stuy has the most.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 310 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 310 Grand Concourse, a 14-story residential building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 135,106 square feet, with 157 units and 66 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 24 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

