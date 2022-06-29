Unofficial primary results roll in, one close race remains

NEW YORK -- When it comes to how New Yorkers feel about the rampant gun violence impacting the city, the numbers speak for themselves. A Siena College poll says 70 percent say they feel less safe now than they did before the start of the pandemic.Watch our full special "Gun Violence: The Search for Solutions"CBS2 data analysts have been crunching the numbers and the research suggests a link between gun violence and poor, blighted neighborhoods. We tracked shooting victims since 2015. A map shows a neighborhood breakdown. The darker the color, the more shootings. The Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn has the most, according to the NYPD.Another map shows 311 reports of vacant and abandoned buildings. Side by side, the similarities are clear. Once again, Bed-Stuy has the most.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO