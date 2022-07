Richard Evans could not believe his eyes when he saw his most recent electric bill."$2136 and some change," he said. "I was kind of shocked because all you see is this bill and it was half-inch high letter that say 'past due.'"However, the retired county worker never knew that he was past due because he had not received a bill in 15 months. When his daughter called SoCal Edison to find out what was going on they told her that their computer system malfunctioned."They changed over their computer system about a year and a half ago and somehow there were...

ECONOMY ・ 2 HOURS AGO