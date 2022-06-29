ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker hospitalized, daughter says 'send your prayers'

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbePb_0gP6DmMU00


M usician Travis Barker, the husband of Kourtney Kardashian , was hospitalized on Tuesday. He was seen being transported in an ambulance to the emergency room.

It’s not entirely clear what the medical emergency may be, but Barker’s daughter responded with a post on her Instagram story asking followers to “send your prayers.” The Blink-182 drummer was seen being taken into a Los Angeles emergency room on a stretcher, according to photos taken by TMZ.

RIPLEY’S DENIES CLAIMS KIM KARDASHIAN DAMAGED ICONIC MARILYN MONROE DRESS

Barker, 46, and Kardashian had first gone to a West Hills hospital for apparent mental health concerns, according to the outlet, later being transferred to the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The musician had also tweeted , “God save me,” around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, although it’s not clear whether it was related to his hospital visit.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“God save me” is also the name of a song by Machine Gun Kelly, with whom Barker is friends — prompting some social media users to say that could be what he was referencing.

The news comes just a month after Barker and Kardashian got married in Portofino, Italy, in a three-day ceremony.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Hills, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Ripley, CA
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Distractify

Kendall Jenner Is Rocking a Bixie Haircut, and Fans Think She Looks Just Like Mom Kris

The Kar-Jenner sisters are known for their glam looks that accentuate their curves — and typically, the look is completed with cascading hair framing their faces. From time to time, The Kardashians stars have been known to rock a bob/shorter hairstyle, but in June 2022, Kendall Jenner debuted a drastic, much shorter look. Keep reading to learn all about her bixie haircut and to see what fans have to say about new 'do.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Mental Health#Wedding#Tmz#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face

It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy