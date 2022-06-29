Travis Barker hospitalized, daughter says 'send your prayers'



M usician Travis Barker, the husband of Kourtney Kardashian , was hospitalized on Tuesday. He was seen being transported in an ambulance to the emergency room.

It’s not entirely clear what the medical emergency may be, but Barker’s daughter responded with a post on her Instagram story asking followers to “send your prayers.” The Blink-182 drummer was seen being taken into a Los Angeles emergency room on a stretcher, according to photos taken by TMZ.

Barker, 46, and Kardashian had first gone to a West Hills hospital for apparent mental health concerns, according to the outlet, later being transferred to the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The musician had also tweeted , “God save me,” around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, although it’s not clear whether it was related to his hospital visit.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.



“God save me” is also the name of a song by Machine Gun Kelly, with whom Barker is friends — prompting some social media users to say that could be what he was referencing.

The news comes just a month after Barker and Kardashian got married in Portofino, Italy, in a three-day ceremony.