Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest survives GOP runoff election after electoral scare

R ep. Michael Guest (R-MS) won a runoff election on Tuesday for the Republican nomination in Mississippi 's 3rd Congressional District after he voted for the creation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, sparking criticism from some in his party that he was disloyal to former President Donald Trump .

Guest, first elected in 2018 to represent the Jackson-area district, defeated Michael Cassidy, a former Navy fighter pilot.

In the initial primary race earlier this month, Guest narrowly led Cassidy 47.5% to 47%, with a third candidate also in the race. But Mississippi law requires a candidate to win a majority of the vote rather than a plurality in a primary in order to be the outright winner. Without a majority, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff election. The results surprised some political observers who had considered Guest safe.

Cassidy campaigned against Guest by arguing he was disloyal to Trump by voting for the bipartisan commission that later failed in the Senate. Guest cast Cassidy as a “carpetbagger” who only registered to vote in Mississippi in 2021.

Guest went on to oppose the creation of the House select committee now investigating the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, and he objected to certifying election results from some states after the 2020 election.

In November, Guest will go on to run against Shuwaski Young, who worked in the Department of Homeland Security during former President Barack Obama’s administration.