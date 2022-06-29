ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest survives GOP runoff election after electoral scare

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29I0ht_0gP6Dipa00

R ep. Michael Guest (R-MS) won a runoff election on Tuesday for the Republican nomination in Mississippi 's 3rd Congressional District after he voted for the creation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, sparking criticism from some in his party that he was disloyal to former President Donald Trump .

Guest, first elected in 2018 to represent the Jackson-area district, defeated Michael Cassidy, a former Navy fighter pilot.

SUPREME COURT ABORTION DECISION DRAWS CONGRESSIONAL GOP PRAISE AND DEMOCRATIC IRE

In the initial primary race earlier this month, Guest narrowly led Cassidy 47.5% to 47%, with a third candidate also in the race. But Mississippi law requires a candidate to win a majority of the vote rather than a plurality in a primary in order to be the outright winner. Without a majority, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff election. The results surprised some political observers who had considered Guest safe.

Cassidy campaigned against Guest by arguing he was disloyal to Trump by voting for the bipartisan commission that later failed in the Senate. Guest cast Cassidy as a “carpetbagger” who only registered to vote in Mississippi in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Guest went on to oppose the creation of the House select committee now investigating the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, and he objected to certifying election results from some states after the 2020 election.

In November, Guest will go on to run against Shuwaski Young, who worked in the Department of Homeland Security during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Abortion Issues#Gop#Republican#Navy#Democratic#Cassidy 47 5 To#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy