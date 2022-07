‘Mommas on a Mission’ parent support group is a local group for families with children with special needs or disabilities. They started as a Facebook group created in November, 2016, by Lilianna Medina. They provide information to the parents about services and resources that are available and host several events each year for the families to socialize and have a safe and fun time together with other parents with similar circumstances.

