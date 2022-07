Half a year after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, Boulder County communities devastated by the Marshall fire look more and more like construction sites. On a recent afternoon in Louisville's Harper Lake neighborhood, excavators and massive tractor-trailers worked in tandem to remove remaining debris. Cleared lots were covered in specialized mulch to smother any toxic dust and ash left by the Dec. 30 fire. At a few sites, "for sale" signs had been placed atop the smoothed dirt near the sidewalks.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO