Mcpherson, KS

Half-cent sales tax renewal information

mcpcity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials will meet with the public to...

www.mcpcity.com

KSN News

Evergy warns customers of unscrupulous sales of solar panels

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy is warning customers of unscrupulous sales tactics involving salespeople not partnered with the company. Some door-to-door or phone sales teams inform customers that Evergy sent them to conduct a solar report. The sales teams tell the customer they are partnering with Evergy to install rooftop solar systems. “We want our customers […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

City of South Hutchinson puts out July 2 traffic map

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson has released information about parking and viewing areas for the fireworks show on July 2. Parking is permitted in the yellow areas as well as the nearby side streets so long as they are not marked as a "no parking" zone. Viewing areas are the green shaded or green outline areas. Though not marked, this includes the perimeter area around the ball fields.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Mcpherson, KS
Government
City
Mcpherson, KS
Local
Kansas Business
theactiveage.com

‘Little DQ’ owner ready to dip toe into retirement

By the time you read this, Richard Barrett will likely have handed his last soft-serve ice cream cone through the window of his tiny Dairy Queen in south Wichita. He’ll tell you it’s been a long, sweet ride. “Few people have a job where they make a lot...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Attorney's Office leaving vacancy unfilled

The machines are at it again. Barton County Attorney Levi Morris announced at Wednesday's commission meeting that, due to technological advancements, his office will not be refilling an upcoming vacancy. Staff in the office will be reduced from 14 to 13 employees. "Somebody is leaving to take an opportunity someplace...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas small town recognized by national travel website

ABILENE (KSNT) – A small town with deep historical connections has been recognized by a national travel website. Abilene was doubly recognized by TravelAwaits during their “Best of Travel Awards” for 2022. Abilene was recognized along with other scenic towns and cities from around the world. Abilene claimed two awards this year from TravelAwaits: Favorite […]
ABILENE, KS
trip101.com

7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is the largest city in Kansas. It is nicknamed the ‘Air Capital of the World’ as it hosts a large number of aircraft manufacturing companies. The city offers visitors diverse attractions across history, nature and culture. Get a peek into Wichita’s multi-faceted character by exploring its many museums such as Old Cowtown Museum, Kansas Aviation Museum and The Original Pizza Hut Museum. For nature lovers, Sedgwick County Zoo and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens are two must-visit destinations. If you are planning a nature retreat, then a cabin in the countryside is a great idea for accommodation. Scroll down for our curated list of best cabin rentals near Wichita, Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to a McPherson daycare, Golden Explorers. “State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety,” the department said.
MCPHERSON, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Highway closures start today as repairs begin

Work on Wichita north junction will lead to a highway ramp closure today. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to stay closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so crews can move new bridge sections in. The ramp from westbound Kellogg to Meridian is also scheduled...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New Saline County Jail making fast progress as old jail ages

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, the county jail is overflowing. Thankfully, work is already in progress to relieve the issue. In 2020, voters approved a new $89 million jail. The current jail can hold 192 inmates, but they currently have about 260 in custody. In addition, Soldan also said […]
SALINE COUNTY, KS

