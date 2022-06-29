Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Southern Worcester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tolland, northern Hartford, southwestern Worcester, southeastern Hampshire, southeastern Franklin and southeastern Hampden Counties through 245 AM EDT At 158 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Springfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southbridge, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Charlton, Palmer, Spencer, Somers, Dudley, Ware and Sturbridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
