Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-06-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 1103 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pipe Spring, or 16 miles southwest of Kanab, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Pipe Spring, Kaibab and Highway 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sierra FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Sierra. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for a portion of southwest New Mexico.
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 130 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Lakewood Park, or over Indrio. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a brief tornado near the Fort Pierce Airport. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach, Vero Beach South, Gifford, Indrio and Queens Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Chippewa, Douglas, Grant, Lac qui Parle, Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Chippewa; Douglas; Grant; Lac qui Parle; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Traverse; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS GRANT LAC QUI PARLE OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS SWIFT TRAVERSE WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST/730 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...CENTRAL YUMA AND EASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 638 PM MST/638 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 22 miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground to 8 miles east of Kinter to near Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Wellton, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 40. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 33 and 64. Locations impacted include Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Ligurta, Kinter and Tacna. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 33 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 75. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL LYCOMING AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Canton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ogdensburg around 805 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Campbell; Corson; Custer; Dewey; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hughes; Jackson; Jones; Lawrence; Lyman; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 414 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CAMPBELL CORSON CUSTER DEWEY FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING HUGHES JACKSON JONES LAWRENCE LYMAN MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS POTTER STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Upton NY. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY At 129 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montgomery, or near Walden, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Newburgh and New Windsor around 150 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, McCook, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; McCook; Miner; Sanborn; Turner; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Hutchinson, Turner, Bon Homme and Yankton. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...near 100 degrees. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning is not expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan County, Phillips County, Sedgwick County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 00:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Logan County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Logan, northwestern Phillips and western Sedgwick Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1204 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Twin Buttes to 5 miles northwest of Haxtun, or along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Sidney to 22 miles west of Holyoke. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Haxtun, Fleming, Ovid, Sedgwick, Crook, Twin Buttes, Fairfield, Marks Butte and St Petersburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 23:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Huntingdon STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CENTRAL BEDFORD...WEST CENTRAL HUNTINGDON AND BLAIR COUNTIES THROUGH 230 AM EDT At 139 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Altoona to 13 miles west of Bedford. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Bedford, Roaring Spring, New Enterprise, Martinsburg, Lakemont, Everett, Claysburg, Williamsburg, Duncansville, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, Dudley, St. Clairsville, Blue Knob State Park, Cessna, Horseshoe Curve, Ski Gap and Entriken. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Campbell, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Converse; Crook; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte; Weston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 418 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMPBELL CONVERSE CROOK GOSHEN NIOBRARA PLATTE WESTON
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Ontonagon; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 416 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC HOUGHTON IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE ONTONAGON SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glenwood Springs and Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Western Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Western McPherson County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT/415 PM MDT/. * At 435 PM CDT/335 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ashby to near Arthur to 7 miles southwest of Lemoyne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Paxton, Hyannis, Whitman, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ashby, Sarben, Lemoyne, Duluth, Swede Lake, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Eagle Gulch Campground and Carr Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 129 and 174. Highway 61 between mile markers 93 and 175. Highway 92 between mile markers 123 and 197. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

