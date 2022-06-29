Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Upton NY. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTY At 129 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montgomery, or near Walden, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Newburgh and New Windsor around 150 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO