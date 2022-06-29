ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 05:08:00 Expires: 2022-07-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 130 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Lakewood Park, or over Indrio. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a brief tornado near the Fort Pierce Airport. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach, Vero Beach South, Gifford, Indrio and Queens Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:13:00 Expires: 2022-07-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Guam BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CHST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lightning within 5 miles of shores. * WHERE...Tumon Beach, Fujita Beach, Ypao Beach, Asan Beach, Agat Beach, Agana Bay and nearby beaches. * WHEN...Until 7 PM ChST this evening. * IMPACTS...Occasional lightning strikes in coastal areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nearby thunderstorms have been producing occasional lightning within 5 miles of the western and northern Guam shores.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sierra FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Sierra. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for a portion of southwest New Mexico.
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL LYCOMING AND SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Canton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ogdensburg around 805 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Clinton; Mifflin; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania North central Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Union County in central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Centre Hall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Potters Mills around 230 PM EDT. Spring Mills, Poe Valley State Park and Madisonburg around 240 PM EDT. Millheim, Aaronsburg and Coburn around 250 PM EDT. Woodward and Weikert around 300 PM EDT. Mifflinburg, R.B. Winter State Park and Laurelton Center around 310 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Loganton, Hartleton, McCall Dam State Park, Tussey Mountain Ski Area and Pennsylvania Military Museum. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Lock Haven and Mile Run exits, specifically from mile markers 183 to 196. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 77 to 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Centre, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 23:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Centre; Clinton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CENTRE SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...SOUTH CENTRAL LYCOMING AND CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 15:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST/730 PM PDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ...CENTRAL YUMA AND EASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES At 638 PM MST/638 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 22 miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground to 8 miles east of Kinter to near Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Wellton, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 40. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 33 and 64. Locations impacted include Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Ligurta, Kinter and Tacna. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Weather
Environment
Puerto Rico
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 550 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Railroad Buttes, or 28 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Folsom and Railroad Buttes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Chippewa, Douglas, Grant, Lac qui Parle, Otter Tail by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Chippewa; Douglas; Grant; Lac qui Parle; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Traverse; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS GRANT LAC QUI PARLE OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS SWIFT TRAVERSE WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 33 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 75. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 23:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Huntingdon STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CENTRAL BEDFORD...WEST CENTRAL HUNTINGDON AND BLAIR COUNTIES THROUGH 230 AM EDT At 139 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Altoona to 13 miles west of Bedford. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Bedford, Roaring Spring, New Enterprise, Martinsburg, Lakemont, Everett, Claysburg, Williamsburg, Duncansville, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, Dudley, St. Clairsville, Blue Knob State Park, Cessna, Horseshoe Curve, Ski Gap and Entriken. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Campbell, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Converse; Crook; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte; Weston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 418 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMPBELL CONVERSE CROOK GOSHEN NIOBRARA PLATTE WESTON
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan County, Phillips County, Sedgwick County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 00:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Logan County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Logan, northwestern Phillips and western Sedgwick Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1204 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Twin Buttes to 5 miles northwest of Haxtun, or along a line extending from 18 miles southeast of Sidney to 22 miles west of Holyoke. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Haxtun, Fleming, Ovid, Sedgwick, Crook, Twin Buttes, Fairfield, Marks Butte and St Petersburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 16:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern and north central Puerto Rico, and beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Gilchrist County in northern Florida Southwestern Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 741 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Ichetucknee Spring to 6 miles southwest of Fort White, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort White. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Blair County in central Pennsylvania South central Cambria County in central Pennsylvania West central Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 103 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lilly, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Claysburg around 110 PM EDT. Hollidaysburg, Roaring Spring and Duncansville around 120 PM EDT. Royer, Entriken and Williamsburg around 130 PM EDT. Trough Creek State Park and Raystown Dam around 140 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Cassville, Cassandra, Marklesburg, Mapleton and McConnellstown. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 16 to 32. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Southern Worcester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tolland, northern Hartford, southwestern Worcester, southeastern Hampshire, southeastern Franklin and southeastern Hampden Counties through 245 AM EDT At 158 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Springfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southbridge, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Charlton, Palmer, Spencer, Somers, Dudley, Ware and Sturbridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Shenandoah; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia South central Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Central Warren County in northwestern Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodstock, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Front Royal, Strasburg, Woodstock, Stephens City, Middletown, Edinburg, Maurertown, Toms Brook, Fort Valley, Seven Fountains, Dilbeck, Harmony, Alonzaville, Riverton, Reliance, Karo, Fishers Hill, Cedarville, Clary and Buckton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia North central Fauquier County in northern Virginia Northwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haymarket, or 8 miles southwest of South Riding, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include South Riding, Broadlands, Brambleton, Dulles International Airport, Linton Hall, Haymarket, Arcola, Gainesville, Catharpin and Woolsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

