Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 17:26:00 Expires: 2022-07-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 33 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 75. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 130 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Lakewood Park, or over Indrio. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a brief tornado near the Fort Pierce Airport. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach, Vero Beach South, Gifford, Indrio and Queens Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hyde; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; McPherson; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HAND HANSON HYDE JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MCPHERSON MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD

