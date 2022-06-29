Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 33 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 75. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.

ALASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO