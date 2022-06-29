ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Tennessee Transfer Lands At SEC Foe

By Ryan Schumpert
rockytopinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Tennessee running back Dee Beckwith is transferring to Kentucky. The Florence, Alabama native showed up on the Wildcats’ 2022 roster after entering the transfer portal in January. The former high three-star recruit spent two seasons at Tennessee, bouncing around a handful of positions...

www.rockytopinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Lands Grad Transfer Catcher

Austin Peay catcher Jack Alexander is transferring to Tennessee for his final year of college eligibility, the Missouri native announced on Twitter Thursday. Alexander addresses a position of need on Tennessee’s roster and brings power hitting to Knoxville. Alexander hit .346 in 2022 while combining for 36 doubles, 20 home runs and 83 RBIs in his two seasons in Clarksville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Lands 2023 Defensive Line Commit Tyree Weathersby

The Tennessee Volunteers are officially adding their 13th player to the class of 2023 after a commitment from Tyree Weathersby on Friday. Weathersby, a defensive lineman from Douglasville, Georgia, announced his commitment to Tennessee through a social media post on Friday afternoon. https://twitter.com/tw29_/status/1543006601245859840?s=21&t=pOd44EPXGwfVZ7TdyXOd3w. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound lineman chose the Vols...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky is making up ground with Justin Edwards

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a recruiting battle with an SEC rival for one of the best players in the 2023 class. Justin Edwards is currently ranked as the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 overall small forward, according to 247 Sports’ Composite rankings. And it’s shaping up...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
College Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Lexington, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Knoxville, AL
City
Lexington, AL
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Florence, AL
Sports
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Approaching Massive Recruiting Stretch

With the calendar set to turn from June to July, Tennessee football is approaching a massive recruiting stretch in its 2023 cycle. A five-star, two four-star and two three-star Tennessee targets are making their college commitments in the first 10 days of July. The Vols enter the month with 12...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee basketball: Ranking every Vols newcomer for 2022-23

Despite losing eight players, Tennessee basketball picked up seven newcomers. Rick Barnes did what he did after last year and managed to add quite a bit of elite talent. He used the transfer portal effectively, but what stands out the most is his success on the recruiting trail for the Vol, scoring a third straight top 15 class.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Monthly Archives: June 2022

Tennessee Target Cristian Conyer Announces Top Two, Commitment Date. It's down to two schools for class of 2023 athlete Cristian Conyer. And according to a social media post on Thursday, Conyer's decision is... July Recruiting, Baseball Coaching News, Basketball First Look | RTI Press Pass. The Rocky Top Insider Press...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pruitt
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Mark Stoops
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Pitching Coach Turns Down Same Position At Texas

Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson turned down an offer to be the Texas pitching coach, Horns247 first reported Tuesday and a trusted source confirmed to RTI Wednesday. Anderson left his position as Houston’s pitching coach in 2017 to join first time head coach Tony Vitello at Tennessee. The Nebraska...
HOUSTON, TX
WATE

John Fulkerson donates $5,000 of NIL money to Tennessee Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Before he embarks on his professional career, beloved Vol basketball player John Fulkerson is giving back to the University of Tennessee once again. Before the start of the 2021-2022 season, the Kingsport-native pledged he would donate $2 to the Tennessee Fund for every point scored by the team that season. After […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Sec#Wildcats#Vols
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in Rivals’ latest 2024 rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are continuing to bring in some of the top talent in the country, and they don’t look for that to change with the 2024 class. On Tuesday, Rivals released their updated class of 2024 recruiting rankings, and the Cats are going after several of the top ranked players.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In Knoxville Tennessee

June 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Salt Lake City, UT. - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located in the Crown Pointe Shopping Center, 6672 Clinton Hwy, Ste. 102, Knoxville, TN 37912. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX® thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just north of Clinton Hwy. Knoxville is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town feel. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX® franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and operating principal, David Shadwick, for their first SUPER CHIX® restaurant and the Knoxville team led by Manager Shannon Thomas and their team for their first SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

The Civil War heroism of a 16-year-old Scott County girl

Hiram Marcum knew that trouble was coming. Trouble had been looming for a while. On June 8, 1861, Scott Countians had voted 541-19 against secession, the largest margin of any county in Tennessee. Then, angered that Tennessee had broken away from the United States and joined the Confederacy, Scott County voted to secede from Tennessee, declaring itself the Free and Independent State of Scott. But Gov. Isham Harris refused to recognize Scott County’s sovereignty. It was rumored that members of County Court who had voted to break away from Tennessee had a price on their head, and Scott County was under Confederate control, and the command of General Felix Zollicoffer.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy