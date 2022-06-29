ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

NDDOT to get nearly $26 million for future electric vehicle fast-charging network

By Erika Craven
valleynewslive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Options for electric cars are growing, and state transportation officials are working to incorporate them onto roadways. Now, the NDDOT...

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motorious

Classic Cars Are Greener Than Electric Vehicles: Study

I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve heard people yammer on and on about how horrible classic cars are for the environment. Usually their eyes are bugging out, spittle’s flying out of their mouth, and they’re absolutely filled with self-righteousness but few facts. They’ll vehemently insist that driving your old Camaro, Mustang, Charger, or whatever you own is absolutely destroying the planet in real time while refusing to discuss the process of extracting minerals for making EV batteries, let alone the insane energy levels required in the manufacturing process. That’s why reading a new study from UK insurance provider Footman James is so refreshing because it doesn’t talk emotional rage, sticking instead to the inconvenient facts.
CARS
Freethink

The biggest myths about electric vehicles

As electric vehicle (EV) sales skyrocket, more than doubling in 2021 compared to 2020, and automotive companies announce massive investments in batteries and EVs, the transition from gas to electricity-powered vehicles is looking all the more inevitable. Still, misinformation abounds during this exciting technological change. Here are seven of the...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Cars
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Traffic
electrek.co

Is it better to buy or lease an electric vehicle?

Electrek is brought to you by Autonomy.com, the cheapest, fastest, easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3. If you have a credit card, you can reserve a Tesla now. Learn more and get $500 off for a limited time (See Terms). So you’ve made the wise decision to go...
BUYING CARS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
CNET

How Batteries at Charging Locations Could Charge Every EV Faster

Charging infrastructure may be more consequential to the adoption of electric cars than innovation in the cars themselves: Having more places to charge more quickly can play prominently in drivers' experience with and perception of EVs. But creating a vast network of plentiful fast charging isn't a trivial effort, as EV haters like to point out: It's a big construction project almost in the realm of the interstate highway system that may exceed the available power in many areas, no matter how much cable you run or chargers you connect to it.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Nddot
Grist

$700 million for more EV chargers

It’s Thursday, June 30, and private companies are shelling out millions of dollars for EV chargers. Last fall, the Biden administration approved $7.5 billion of federal funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, hoping it would catalyze further investment from the private sector. It seems to be working. According to...
CARS
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
topgear.com

Gordon Murray Technology is developing two electric SUVs

New branch of Gordon Murray Group will develop future EVs, with new £50 million campus due for completion in 2024. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Gordon Murray Group has revealed the new Technology division that will spearhead its development of future electric cars, as well as supporting the Automotive side of the business that’s so far given us the T.50, T.50s and T.33.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Keeping EVs green with battery recycling

Many argue that the disposal of electric vehicles’ lithium-ion batteries after maximizing their use could potentially be just as harmful to the environment as carbon emissions. “Looking at EVs, we don’t see any CO2 emissions, but if we think about all the input goods that go into mining, making...
ENVIRONMENT
FireRescue1

USFA: 8 vehicle manufacturers update ERGs for EVs and lithium-ion batteries

EMMITSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Fire Administration announced last week the status of vehicle manufacturer efforts to improve response guidance for incidents involving electric vehicles (EVs) and lithium-ion batteries. The update follows a 2020 National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report, Safety Risks to Emergency Responders from Lithium-Ion Battery Fires...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy