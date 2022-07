Jeremiah Hernandez, 43, was found guilty of attacking a man with a knife around 1 a.m. on Jan. 24, slicing his face from his hairline to his lower jaw and causing an injury that required "extensive" reconstructive surgery to repair. The post Jury convicts man for slashing victim’s face with knife in Pismo Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO