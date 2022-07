SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12. The incident took place on Willie Mays Street. Officials say a group of young adults, and at least one juvenile, from out of state were meeting with a potential buyer to sell a dirt bike. During the exchange, the potential buyers allegedly stole the bike from them.

