PHOENIX -- The question of whether some or all abortions are currently legal in Arizona -- and for how long -- remains unresolved as the issue goes to judges here. On Wednesday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said he will ask a state court to dissolve a 49-year-old injunction it issued in 1973 blocking Arizona from enforcing its existing laws making it a crime to perform an abortion. He said that was effectively overruled by last Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the historic Roe v. Wade decision.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO