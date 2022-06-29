ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre, AL

Aerial Shots of the Ongoing Construction on HWY 411 and West Main Street

weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad Construction is still ongoing on Highway 411/Chestnut Bypass, as well as West...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Big Rig Hauling Beer Overturns on I-59 in Etowah County Friday Morning

Emergency crews responded to reports of an 18-wheeler crashing in Etowah County. According to the Decatur Trooper Post, at around 5:30 this (Friday) morning, reports of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-59 south of the 181/Attalla exit began coming in Reportedly, when the vehicle overturned, the payload – consisting of beer – was sent flying across the median Emergency crews responded to the scene, and Alabama State Troopers say the length of roadway remained open – as the spill and accident was contained primarily to the median itself; however motorists were urged to slow down and to exercise caution in the area while cleanup crews were at work.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Two-Vehicle Accident at Intersection of Highways 9 and 68 Thursday Morning

A two-vehicle accident occurred at around 9:45am Thursday; early reports indicated one person may’ve suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, which resulted in road blockage. Cedar Bluff Police and Fire units responded to the scene with Floyd EMS also being dispatched to the location at the intersection of Highways 9 and 68.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centre, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Tuesday Afternoon ATV Accident in Cherokee County

Shortly after 7:30 on Tuesday evening WEIS Radio received reports of a four-wheeler accident taking place along County Road 12. It appeared a woman in her 30’s crashed – and received lacerations to the head with Piedmont Rescue transporting her to Floyd/Atrium in Rome for treatment. We have no additional information regarding her condition at this time.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Fatal Motorcycle Accident in DeKalb County Involving a Deer

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, has claimed the life of a Sylacauga man. Joey S. Wooten, 51, was seriously injured when the 1995 Suzuki Savage motorcycle he was operating struck a deer. Wooten was transported to Dekalb Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Body was found by the Roadside on County Road 22 Monday Morning / UPDATED

The body of a 72 year old male was found Monday morning, across from the old Pruitt’s Restaurant location on County Road 22, approximately five miles east of Centre. A call came in just prior to 7:00 Monday morning reporting the discovery of the body. However, at the time the caller didn’t know if the individual was alive or dead.
CENTRE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Supercenter#Chestnut
weisradio.com

Car in Ditch Monday Morning on Alabama Highway 278

Several emergency response agencies were dispatched to a report of a car in a ditch – just prior to 6:00am Monday on Alabama Highway 278 near County Road 111, east of Piedmont. Early reports indicate one possible injury with Piedmont Rescue, EMS units – and the Spring Garden Fire...
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford City Council Meeting 6/28/2022

Oxford, AL – The Oxford City Council held it’s regularly scheduled meeting on June 28, 2022. Welcome/Invocation – Horace Carson, Antioch Baptist Church. Ordinance No. 2022 – 27 – Ordinance rezoning property located at 0 U. S. Highway 78 W. (Parcel #2207350004039000) from Residential 1 District (R-1) to Residential 2 District (R-2) (Second Reading)
OXFORD, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Driver shot during road rage incident in Cherokee County, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following a possible road rage shooting in Cherokee County Thursday evening. Deputies were called out around 7:18 p.m. to the corner of Highway 92 and Woodstock after reports of a shooting. According to officials, a Woodstock police officer witnessed the shooting and performed a traffic stop on the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Wade McEwan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Police Arrest Kingston Man on Trafficking Heroin Charge

Cedar Bluff Police arrested a Kingston, Georgia man on drug charges overnight. Kyle Skinner, age 33 – was placed under arrest and charged with Trafficking Heroin, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree. He was booked into...
KINGSTON, GA
rumble.com

Woman Faceplants During Rope Swing Fail

Info from Licensor: "I, Taylor Adams, was celebrating my birthday out on the lake with friends and family. My brother saw the rope swing and thought it looked fun. He went first and made it look easy, but you see how my attempt ended. I immediately went to the ER and received 3 stitches in my lip and 4 staples in the back of my head."
ACWORTH, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Commission Responds to Accusations of Improper Actions by County Animal Control

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 each Calhoun County Commissioner, the county attorney, and the county administrator , the Alabama Veterinarian Board, and the President of the Alabama Animal Control Association received a certified letter from Tina Absher with A Rottweiler Empire Rescue, Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization containing allegations of concerning behavior as it relates to the County Animal Control Director. Per Mark Tyner, County Administrator, upon receipt of the letter the county asked the Animal Control Director to come speak with the county attorney and administrator &nbsp;regarding this matter. This was late Wednesday afternoon, so it was a very brief meeting. The county received the director’s resignation on Thursday morning before a full investigation of the allegations could occur. The other employee in question was on vacation until Monday, June 27th, 2022. Upon her return on Monday, she was called down to speak about this matter and after she spoke with person(s) of her choosing, she also submitted her resignation. Per Mr Tyner, “Currently at the facility, we have one employee, who serves as our Animal Control Officer, and has been with us for four (4) months. To our knowledge he had no involvement, or any knowledge of anything regarding these allegations. Other county official and personnel are assisting as we make this transition.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in Oneonta by hikers

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a woman’s body in Oneonta on June 30. Authorities say the body was found on Palisades Park Road. So far, there is no word on how the person died. We will continue to...
weisradio.com

Etowah County Man Arrested on Drug Charges by Leesburg PD

Leesburg Police Officers arrested an Etowah County man on drug charges overnight – 37 year old Ben Tames of Gadsden – was jailed on charges of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and DUI/Alcohol. He was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center just prior to...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jim ‘N Nick’s Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s is holding their grand opening ribbon cutting in Oxford on July 6th. Jim ‘N Nick’s, known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, will celebrate the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special remarks from Mayor Craft, incoming Chairman Corey McWhorter from the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries.
OXFORD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy