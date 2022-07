WASHBURN, N.D. (KXNET)- Lewis and Clark are well-known as two of the pioneers of westward exploration during the “Manifest Destiny” era in America. Their journey featured a trek across multiple states toward the Pacific Ocean, crossing paths with multiple Native American tribes and landmarks, mapping everything as they went. In many of the states that the duo’s party passed through, there are memorials and museums to chronicle their visit — and North Dakota is no exception.

MANDAN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO