Whatever happened to coast's famous 'June Gloom’?

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO