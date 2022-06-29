ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Fifty complaints come in to PAB alleging police misconduct

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board has been accepting complaints for a week....

13wham.com

Comments / 14

John Streber
2d ago

I have a question ???? How is your congressman JOE MORELLE convicted of 8 felonies and they are all dropped to community service ??? Hey JOE remember the date ??? I do September 11, 1984. Ring a bell JOE ????

Reply(3)
8
Henry Eisemann
3d ago

lmaojund screamin. and I can just bet where and from whom they all came from. what a waste of money and Time give the funding to the police dept so as they can hire more candidates. to clean the hoods and streets

Reply
10
Robert Lawrenz
2d ago

If the Police are called to an incident, you can bet the phone cameras are rolling. The complaints are coming from those being investigated for their lawless behaviors.

Reply
5
 

