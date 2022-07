WHAT’S THE STATUS? WEST DEARBORN STREET IMPROVEMENT PROJECT. Project Status: Construction is well underway, and motorists will experience intersection closures at New York Avenue, roadway closures between New York Avenue and Route 776, and portions of W. Dearborn Street between Old Englewood Road and Cedar Street. Motorists should take caution when approaching the area, following detour signage and flaggers. Construction is on track to be completed later this fall.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO