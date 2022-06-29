Hillary Clinton, who has known Clarence Thomas since law school, says he is a person of 'resentment, grievance, anger'

Hillary Clinton and Clarence Thomas. Left: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue. Right: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton said Clarence Thomas had been "a person of grievance" since they were in law school.

Clinton made her remarks on "CBS This Morning" in a discussion about Roe v. Wade.

She said he'd "signaled" to courts and state legislatures "to find cases, pass laws, get them up."

The former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton described Justice Clarence Thomas , whom she's known since they were at Yale Law School together in the '70s, as a "person of grievance."

"I went to law school with him. He's been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him," Clinton said Tuesday during an interview on "CBS This Morning" with Gayle King. "Resentment, grievance, anger," she added.

In a concurring opinion released when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, Thomas wrote "we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents" for rulings that granted people the right to birth-control access , intimate gay relationships , and marriage equality .

"He may be on his own, but he's signaling," Clinton said of Thomas. "He has signaled in the past to lower courts, to state legislatures, to find cases, pass laws, get them up," she added.

Clinton argued Thomas was telling conservative judges and far-right state legislators: "I may not get them the first, the second, or the third time, but we're going to keep at it."

"Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die," Clinton said speaking of the repeal of Roe.

"I don't care what political party or religion you are — the question is, who decides? Is the government going to be in your bedroom? Is the government going to be making these decisions ? We're only at the beginning of this terrible travesty that this court has inflicted on us," Clinton said.

Thomas, whose wife, Ginni , has been criticized for her role in the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, is facing calls for impeachment .

The Supreme Court didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.