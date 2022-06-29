ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary Clinton, who has known Clarence Thomas since law school, says he is a person of 'resentment, grievance, anger'

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Hillary Clinton and Clarence Thomas.

Left: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue. Right: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

  • Hillary Clinton said Clarence Thomas had been "a person of grievance" since they were in law school.
  • Clinton made her remarks on "CBS This Morning" in a discussion about Roe v. Wade.
  • She said he'd "signaled" to courts and state legislatures "to find cases, pass laws, get them up."

The former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton described Justice Clarence Thomas , whom she's known since they were at Yale Law School together in the '70s, as a "person of grievance."

"I went to law school with him. He's been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him," Clinton said Tuesday during an interview on "CBS This Morning" with Gayle King. "Resentment, grievance, anger," she added.

In a concurring opinion released when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, Thomas wrote "we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents" for rulings that granted people the right to birth-control access , intimate gay relationships , and marriage equality .

"He may be on his own, but he's signaling," Clinton said of Thomas. "He has signaled in the past to lower courts, to state legislatures, to find cases, pass laws, get them up," she added.

Clinton argued Thomas was telling conservative judges and far-right state legislators: "I may not get them the first, the second, or the third time, but we're going to keep at it."

"Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die," Clinton said speaking of the repeal of Roe.

"I don't care what political party or religion you are — the question is, who decides? Is the government going to be in your bedroom? Is the government going to be making these decisions ? We're only at the beginning of this terrible travesty that this court has inflicted on us," Clinton said.

Thomas, whose wife, Ginni , has been criticized for her role in the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, is facing calls for impeachment .

The Supreme Court didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1299

Mike
3d ago

Hillary was also on the Watergate committee of lawyers and she got voted off by Ken Starr because she got caught falsifying documents and she hasn’t stopped since that’s a fact

Reply(110)
742
Your Big Daddy
3d ago

She’s bitter than Americans don’t like her and didn’t vote for her for president. Some people are just very unlikeable, no matter how hard they try

Reply(120)
497
BidenHas2braincells
3d ago

How is it she can remember all about CT from years ago, but couldn’t remember anything about Rose Law Firm’s dealings shortly afterwards? Clarence - don’t go anywhere alone with her…signed, Vince.

Reply(9)
349
