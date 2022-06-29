ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedict Wong was originally told his 'Doctor Strange 2' character was going to die when it was first pitched to him

By Kirsten Acuna
 3 days ago

Benedict Wong was initially told his character wasn't going to make it through "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Marvel Studios

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
  • Director Sam Raimi originally made Benedict Wong think his character died in the film.
  • Producer Richie Palmer revealed the story on the film's commentary.

If you thought Wong (Benedict Wong) was going to die in " Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ," you weren't alone.

Apparently, director Sam Raimi played a little prank on the actor so he thought his character was actually getting killed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a brief moment.

"I remember Sam you pitching him the story and making him, Benny Wong, believe for a second that he was actually gonna to die in that moment," sequel producer Richie Palmer said on the film's commentary.

"You said, I remember... 'I'm really sorry to tell you that's it for Wong.'" Palmer continued while laughing. "And then he didn't know yet whether or not you were the jokester that you are."

A little after an hour into the "Doctor Strange" sequel, Wanda tosses Wong off Mount Wundagore. It's not until about 30 minutes later the audience learns that Wong survived and is dangling on the side of the cliff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNwtd_0gP66IiS00
Benedict Wong in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Marvel Studios, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

"Yeah, he didn't know," Raimi said of having some fun with Wong. "He's probably thinking, 'Wait a minute, you idiot! I had planned on a long career with Marvel. What do you mean I die being thrown off a cliff?'" I think that's what he was thinking for a moment."

Wong was safe and made it through "Multiverse of Madness" alive.

In reality, the team considered killing off two other Marvel characters, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp (from the "Ant-Man" franchise) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in a gruesome way.

Earlier on the film's commentary, Palmer revealed that another character who died, Sara (Sheila Atim), was actually supposed to be a bit of a love interest for Wong, but there were only hints of it on screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjMf8_0gP66IiS00
Sheila Atim as Sara in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Marvel Studios

"I think we like to think that there was an unspoken thing between them," Palmer said.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is currently available digitally and is streaming on Disney+.

