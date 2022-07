With all due respect, Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo’s resolution to officially redefine/ rename our community “East Buffalo” is an untimely, divisive distraction that smacks of gentrification. Is this how we memorialize and honor the beloved victims of the recent massacre and all the great people/ancestors who came before us/them? By talking loud and saying nothing? Call it what you want. We are EAST SIDE STRONG Mr. Wingo Proud Black people With a rich legacy. Where is your master plan to restore that legacy? -The Editors.

