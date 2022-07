Maryland’s gas tax is expected to go up on July 1st. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling on the General Assembly to convene a special session to enact a three-month gas tax holiday. Speaking Wednesday at the Exxon station on West Patrick Street in Frederick, Franchot said inflation is taking a huge toll on Maryland residents. “It’s a tremendous burden on our low, one-third of our wage earners,” he says. “They right now literally are choosing between a gallon of gas and a gallon of milk.”

