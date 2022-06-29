Hurricane Agnes Brought Heavy Rains, Flooding To Frederick County 50 Years Ago

Press release from Frederick County Fire & Rescue: On Wednesday June 29, 2022, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched to a building fire at Camp Airy, located at 14938 Old Camp Airy Road, Thurmont, Maryland. A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer as well as a Maryland State Trooper were first on the scene and confirmed smoke on the second floor of the structure and that the building was evacuated. Arriving fire crews located the camp’s dining hall with visible smoke and a rapid intervention dispatch, tanker task force, and second alarm were requested. The incident brought in over 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania to battle the blaze. Fire and Rescue crews were able to isolate the fire to the dining hall and Camp Airy staff relocated all campers safely to a distant section of the property. The fire was brought under control in about three hours but numerous crews remained on scene for the duration of the day extinguishing hot spots.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO