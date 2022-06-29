Hurricane Agnes Brought Heavy Rains, Flooding To Frederick County 50 Years Ago

Effective: 2022-07-01 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1156 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Greenwood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Inwood, Brucetown, Gainesboro, Cedar Grove, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Wadesville, Cross Junction, Cedar Hill, Gore and Whitacre. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
