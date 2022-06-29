Donations surge for anti-abortion and pro-reproductive rights groups
CBS 8
3 days ago
SAN DIEGO — Organizers say many people are feeling urged to do something in response to the Supreme Court decision, and giving back is one way. "Typically, we see smaller but many more donations, so people are really giving that $50 or $100 because they just want to do something, they...
San Diego might be running afoul of court orders that dictate how city officials are supposed to clean homeless encampments, discard property and enforce a law about blocking a sidewalk, according to an inewsource analysis and two attorneys who fight for unsheltered San Diegans. Multiple incidents, both witnessed by inewsource...
“Argue for your limitations and, sure enough, they’re yours.”. Mission Federal Credit Union (Mission Fed) is the largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed enhances the lives of its members through financial education and services, providing stability and strength to help San Diegans with financial wellness and success. Banking at Mission Fed means doing good for San Diego. Mission Fed gives money back to our local communities, has helped hundreds of nonprofits and important causes, and builds deep relationships with community partners. Ron Araujo is the President of Mission Federal Services, LLC and leads Mission Fed’s “CUSO” – or Credit Union Service Organization. CUSOs provide financial services primarily to credit unions and their members and help pool resources and reduce credit union service costs. Previously, Araujo also served as Chief Financial Officer for Mission Fed.
In what a private prison company called an “unprecedented decision,” a federal jail in downtown San Diego was granted an exception to an executive order issued by President Joe Biden, allowing the facility to remain open. Western Region Detention Facility has been the subject of extensive debate since...
Monday – 1,221. The seven-day number of cases, through Wednesday, totaled 11,019. That’s compared to 9,673 infections identified the previous week, through June 22. In addition, the county counted five more deaths due to COVID. With the new data, the total number of local cases since the pandemic began rose to 834,049, while the death toll stood at 5,341.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A California woman is offering help to women in states where abortion is now banned. California still offers abortion protections, and Mariana Cervantes said that women wanting to travel to the state for those services could stay at her home. Driving down El Cajon Boulevard...
DEL MAR, Calif. — A Del Mar woman has figured out a way that makes every person who visits the San Diego County Fair a winner. In this Zevely Zone, I learned about a special program called the Care 'n Share Toy Drive. When Nancy Stoke heard some fairgoers...
You might have seen the LGBTQ+ displays at retail stores or online during Pride month. T-shirts, pet toys, and even home décor were sold often with a note saying the company was supporting a pride organization. But does that money actually go to LGBTQ+ groups?. “Are you using it...
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are using less water than they did three years ago, according to new data obtained by CBS 8. This, as the city of San Diego has implemented new water restrictions for residents to address the state's ongoing water shortages and is set to raise water rates once again by 3 percent.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to address a few issues important to voters. First, Faulconer addressed Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 101 Ash Street settlement, his first public comments since the settlement was announced. Faulconer said he...
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The move to overturn a 30-year-old ban on cruising in National City has just received major boost from state lawmakers. This comes as the city of San Jose repealed its ordinance, saying that these bans are discriminatory against Latinos and lowrider culture. This Assembly resolution...
SAN DIEGO — The Fourth of July weekend is just hours away. Keep veterans in mind as you go about your holiday festivities. Fireworks can be a trigger for veterans who are suffering from PTSD. "Fireworks for sure can spin some guys up especially guys fresh back from something...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On July 7, Robert Young will appear once again in front of a judge on charges that the best-selling book author of the 'pH Miracle' book series treated terminally-ill patients without a medical license or even a college degree. On that day, the popular...
The California State Auditor is now looking into SDG&E as San Diego records the highest energy prices in the Country. The Union Tribune says San Diego had the highest average energy price in the U.S. from January through May of this year, and the State Auditor will be investigating why San Diego Gas & Electric bills have jumped, while also looking into how the California Public Utilities Commission approves rates for SDG&E and the other two utilities in the State...
CORONADO, Calif. — Under legal challenges from several media outlets, including CBS 8, the U.S. Government has released new videos of the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6th. Among the videos that were released are those taken of Jeffrey Alexander Smith, the Coronado man who...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) approved their $163 BILLION Regional Transportation Plan in December 2021, which is filled with new taxes. The plan, supported by Democrats who promise it will solve “climate change,” was heavily opposed by Republican members of the SANDAG board....
Comments / 1