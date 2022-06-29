ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations surge for anti-abortion and pro-reproductive rights groups

 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO — Organizers say many people are feeling urged to do something in response to the Supreme Court decision, and giving back is one way. "Typically, we see smaller but many more donations, so people are really giving that $50 or $100 because they just want to do something, they...

KPBS

San Diego homeless enforcement violates court orders, attorneys say

San Diego might be running afoul of court orders that dictate how city officials are supposed to clean homeless encampments, discard property and enforce a law about blocking a sidewalk, according to an inewsource analysis and two attorneys who fight for unsheltered San Diegans. Multiple incidents, both witnessed by inewsource...
10 Things About Ron Araujo & Mission Federal Credit Union

“Argue for your limitations and, sure enough, they’re yours.”. Mission Federal Credit Union (Mission Fed) is the largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed enhances the lives of its members through financial education and services, providing stability and strength to help San Diegans with financial wellness and success. Banking at Mission Fed means doing good for San Diego. Mission Fed gives money back to our local communities, has helped hundreds of nonprofits and important causes, and builds deep relationships with community partners. Ron Araujo is the President of Mission Federal Services, LLC and leads Mission Fed’s “CUSO” – or Credit Union Service Organization. CUSOs provide financial services primarily to credit unions and their members and help pool resources and reduce credit union service costs. Previously, Araujo also served as Chief Financial Officer for Mission Fed.
Times of San Diego

Daily COVID Case Count Jumps to 2,048, With Hospitalizations, ICU Admissions Also Up

Monday – 1,221. The seven-day number of cases, through Wednesday, totaled 11,019. That’s compared to 9,673 infections identified the previous week, through June 22. In addition, the county counted five more deaths due to COVID. With the new data, the total number of local cases since the pandemic began rose to 834,049, while the death toll stood at 5,341.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SDG&E Facing State Audit As Outraged Customers Push Back On Rate Hikes

The California State Auditor is now looking into SDG&E as San Diego records the highest energy prices in the Country. The Union Tribune says San Diego had the highest average energy price in the U.S. from January through May of this year, and the State Auditor will be investigating why San Diego Gas & Electric bills have jumped, while also looking into how the California Public Utilities Commission approves rates for SDG&E and the other two utilities in the State...
