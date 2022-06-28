Gordon Lien

Four young ladies are competing for the title of Miss Litchfield, and a queen and a princess will be crowned at the conclusion of the 66th annual Litchfield Watercade celebration on July 10th. Candidate #4 is Claire Loch – daughter of Chad & Natalie Loch, and Chad Loch Realty is...
The Litchfield Watercade Board has a new Junior Ambassador contest underway for the 66th annual Watercade celebration. There are four junior candidates and they are all going into the 4th grade. The candidates include: Brinley Miller – daughter of Craig & Jessica Miller and her sponsor is Ramsey Printing &...
A new Miss Litchfield will be crowned at the conclusion of the 66th annual Watercade celebration on July 10th. The coronation is at 3 p.m. in the Bernie Aaker Auditorium and 4 young ladies are competing for the crown. Candidate #2 is Raina Kaping, daughter of Glenn & Alisha Kaping,...
A couple of area communities have their annual summer celebrations this weekend – Spicer and Annandale. Both communities have parades on Monday at 10 a.m. and fireworks at dusk on Monday night. Spicer also has the Briggs Motley Treasureland Market Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9-to-5 each day, a...
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 5:51 Wednesday afternoon regarding a man who was trapped under a utility tractor in the 7000 block of 12th Street Northwest. The 67-year-old Willmar man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be revealed when family members...
