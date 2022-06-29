ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Cops: Man shot and wounded in Touchstone

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 3 days ago

Glynn County police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Touchstone neighborhood that left a man seriously wounded.

The man was flown by helicopter to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., following the 2:40 p.m. shooting, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Karen Street in Touchstone to find the man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The police department's major crimes, special investigations and crime scene units processed the scene and detectives began canvassing the area in search of witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police department's major crimes unit at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or email to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga-gov.

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
Media Account for The Brunswick News

