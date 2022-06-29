ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Wyandotte County Sheriff investigating shooting at Parkwood Pool

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was shot Tuesday night at Parkwood Pool in the city’s Quindaro neighborhood.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. at the pool’s parking lot near 9th Street and Quindaro Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said an adult victim was shot and taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This is the first year the pool has been open since before 2020, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then due to a shortage of lifeguards.

