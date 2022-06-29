SUV removed from Watershops Pond in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a vehicle in Watershops Pond Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night at 500 Alden Street. Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told 22News that firefighters got to the pond and inflated their boat to assist in removing the vehicle.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no one was found in the car after it was taken out of the water. The cause of the incident is still not known.

Crews then worked to pull the car out of the water. It appears to be an Acura SUV. Neighbors told 22News it was a loud crash. “I live on the lake in the neighborhood. I heard a pretty big commotion – some thought it was fireworks. We weren’t quite sure what it was, but once the sirens started, we realized something had happened.”

The Springfield Police Department is now looking into how that car ended up in the water. The pond was just refilled with water over the last few weeks after a two-year flood control project was completed.

22News will continue to give updates as more information becomes available.

