Illinois State

Darren Bailey wins Republican nomination for governor in Illinois primary

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Associated Press has projected State Sen. Darren Bailey as the winner of the...

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
Mail-in voting up seven percentage points in 2022 Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mail-in voting increased substantially in the 2022 Illinois primary elections, even as turnout dipped to 19 percent statewide. The Illinois State Board of Elections says vote-by-mail is up seven percentage points from the 2020 primaries, which were conducted at the start of the pandemic. Vote-by-mail represented nine percent of total ballots cast in the 2020 primaries, and it spiked to 16 percent this year.
Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/1/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The State’s Illinois Family Relief Plan begins today, on this Friday, July 1st. Governor JB Pritzker says in total, more than $1.8 billion in relief is going out to taxpayers, although many lawmakers say its all a gimmick. Starting today, the state’s one percent sales tax on groceries will go away for a year and a two-cent increase in the gas tax, set to go into effect on July 1st, will instead be delayed to January 1st of next year. The plan permanently expands the state’s earned income tax credit, plus property tax rebates of up to $300 and income tax rebates ranging from $50 to $100 will start going out to eligible households in September. In reaction, downstate lawmakers say the supposed tax savings come after the last three years of the current Governor and legislative leaders trying to raise every tax and fee they could find. Right now the state is reaping a windfall of cash from sales taxes due to historical inflation and price spikes, much of which is driven by current state policies.
Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
Illinois becomes 17th State To Sign C.R.O.W.N. Act into law

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Angella Lewis began her career in the corporate world 25 years ago. She also has a side business as a therapist who works with people dealing with trauma. She describes some of the rhetoric overheard when it comes to her hair. “Why do you...
Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
Mixed reviews on Illinois’ Family Relief Plan

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
AOC-endorsed state lawmaker wins Illinois Democratic House primary

A state lawmaker with key endorsements from the Left won a primary election for Illinois's 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, strongly positioning her to win a seat in Congress this fall. State Rep. Delia Ramirez, who was backed by a laundry list of high-profile progressives, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT),...
13 Illinois laws that go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect this week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
