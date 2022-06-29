ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Police: 2 Teen Runaways Located

bigislandnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawai‘i Island police reported on Tuesday, June 28 that two east...

bigislandnow.com

bigislandvideonews.com

Homicide At Hawaiian Beaches, Neighbor In Police Custody

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - On Wednesday, police found the elderly victim in his Kawakawa Street driveway, seated in a wheelchair and bleeding from his neck. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna. The elderly victim has been identified...
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Runaway 17-Year-Old

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing teen. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado was reported as a runaway. Garmon-Mercado was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo,...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Man on walker found bleeding from neck, neighbor arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they have opened a homicide investigation in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna. According to police, they responded to a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair bleeding from his neck. The call came from a residence on Kawakawa Street shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

2 Hilo Men Arrested, Charged in Agricultural Theft Investigation

Two Big Island men face charges in connection with an agricultural theft investigation by the Hawai’i Police Department. According to a media release from the Hawai‘i Police Department, 32-year-old Jan Loren Aguinaldo of Hilo was arrested and charged with second-degree theft and 34-year-old Levin Padilla-Pelanca of Hilo was arrested and charged with second-degree theft and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug in connection with an agricultural theft case in Pāpa‘ikou.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Missing Man

Big Island police are asking the public for its help with locating a missing man. Police are looking for 39-year-old Jesus Sanchez, who was reported missing by his family. He was last seen Monday, June 27, in the area of the Ola‘a Forest Reserve hunter station near the Volcano transfer station, wearing a hoodie and shorts.
VOLCANO, HI
bigislandnow.com

All Lanes of Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo Again Open

Update: All lanes on Kanoelehua Avenue are now open, police reported at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in a media advisory. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its patience. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that the outside northbound lane of a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Continue Search For Hilo Pharmacy Robbery Suspect

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The masked suspect brandishing a firearm had entered the Puainako Street store and demanded prescription medication back in March. (BIVN) – An armed robbery at a Hilo pharmacy that occurred over three months ago is still under investigation, and on Monday police renewed their request for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Big Island police searching for suspect in Keaau home burglary

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are hoping to identify a man caught on surveillance camera stealing items from a home in Keaau. The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on June 23. According to Hawaii Island Police, the suspect pulled up to the home in a white four-door SUV and began removing items from the Keaau home, in the lower Puna area.
KEAAU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Judge: No Bail For Murder Suspect

A District Court judge agreed to hold a Kona man facing murder charges without bail. Twenty-four-year-old Chito Asuncion is charged in connection with two separate murder incidents in Kona and two separate attempted murder incidents in Hilo. Asuncion appeared in Kona District Court on Monday, where the court granted Hawai‘i County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray’s request to not grant bail for the suspect, a press release from the prosecutor’s office stated.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

PTA Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire at Gilbert Kahele Rest Area

U.S. Army firefighters from Pohakuloa Training Area responded to a 911 call Tuesday after a local motorist coasted into Gilbert Kahele Rest Area at Mile Marker 34 along Daniel K. Inouye Highway in the Saddle Region after smelling smoke. The mini-van experienced engine problems and ultimately caught fire. The driver...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Suspect indicted in connection with 44-year-old Big Island murder case

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island say they have solved a decades-old murder case out of Kalapana. The body of 26-year-old Valerie Warshay was found in Harry K. Brown Park in Kalapana on April 23, 1978. Her death was later ruled a homicide. Investigators said Warshay was...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

DOT: If You’re Flying For the Fourth, Get to The Airport Early

If you are flying anywhere during the Fourth of July weekend, make sure you get to the airport early. The state Department of Transportation advises anyone traveling out of Hawai‘i’s five major airports in Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue, Kona or Hilo to arrive early, especially if traveling between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Long lines at security checkpoints already have been observed at airports, and passenger volume during the Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends equaled or exceeded pre-pandemic numbers.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Nighttime Paving Work Scheduled in Keaukaha

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has scheduled nighttime paving work on Kalanianaole Avenue in Keaukaha, starting July 5. The pavement resurfacing and reconstruction project will result in a single-lane closure of Kalanianaole Avenue, between Kamehameha Avenue and Kauhane Avenue. To avoid conflict with the County’s Kalanianaole Reconstruction work during...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Weather Forecast for June 30, 2022

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to 68 to 73 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71 near the shore to around 54 at 4000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

