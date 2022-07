PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man and Fort Pierre woman will spend years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. According to court documents, 44-year-old Shannon Spears will spend over 10 years in prison with five years of supervised release, and 45-year-old John Klein will spend 20 years in prison for distributing large amounts of meth in South Dakota. He will also have five years of supervised release.

PIERRE, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO