Cassidy Hutchinson puts her former boss and assorted Trump-supporting cowards to shame

By Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The small galaxy of cowards who still revolve around former President Donald Trump will holler and shout dutifully that Cassidy Hutchinson , the Jan. 6 committee’s witness in a surprise hearing Tuesday, is a liar.

Such is their right, and it’s certainly an effective nonthinking person’s way to knock down her explosive testimony about how much Trump and his closest allies knew about the potential for violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

But until those calling Hutchinson a liar do what she did – testify under oath before a congressional committee – their words hold the combined worth of Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump Airlines and Trump University.

Hutchinson's explosive testimony

Hutchinson was the top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Trump administration. She was involved in a slew of conversations relating to the Jan. 6 Trump rally that led to an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mick Mulvaney: 'Things could get very dark for the former president,' writes ex-Trump aide

Her testimony Tuesday revealed a number of key details:

►That Jan. 2, Meadows told her that “things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6."

►Both the national security adviser and the White House deputy chief of staff for operations had expressed concerns that the Jan. 6 event could turn violent.

►On Jan. 6, before Trump spoke, he and Meadows were told many MAGA supporters were carrying weapons of all sorts. That testimony was corroborated by recordings of police radio activity that morning.

►She heard Trump, who was already angry about the crowd not being big enough, say he didn’t care if armed people were allowed to attend. She recalled the former president saying , “They're not here to hurt me,” and she said he wanted security to “take the f---ing” metal detectors away.

'This is the smoking gun'

There was more, of course. It was damning enough that Sol Wisenberg, former deputy to Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr, told The New York Times : “This is the smoking gun. There isn’t any question this establishes a prima facie case for (Trump’s) criminal culpability on seditious conspiracy charges.”

But what of Trump and Co.’s claims that she’s a liar or, as Trump wrote on his Truth Social page , “a total phony.” (He also wrote that she’s someone “I hardly know,” which it’s worth noting is what he says about virtually anyone who has ever spoken out against him.)

More from Rex Huppke: Either believe Jan. 6 committee testimony or welcome President Oprah and Vice President AOC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVw5O_0gP60f2J00
Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Julio Cortez/AP

If Hutchinson were lying Tuesday, she can be and should be charged with perjury. If those denouncing her testimony as false are lying, the only consequence will be moving up a rung on the Trumpian ladder of dishonesty, a certain mark of valor in the court of Mar-a-Lago.

So I have one thing to say to those casting doubt on Hutchinson’s credibility: “If what she told the committee is wrong, come testify under oath and tell Congress and the nation what she got wrong.”

That’s when those without facts on their side get a little squirmy.

What are you? Chicken? Come testify.

The Twitter account for U.S. House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee tweeted this during the hearing: “It’s literally all hearsay evidence. What a joke.”

The joke in this case is that Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee apparently have a weak grasp on the definition of “hearsay.” Hearsay rules don’t apply to congressional hearings, first off, but more important, much of what Hutchinson testified about involved conversations she witnessed or was part of, so she was offering testimony of direct observations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aounC_0gP60f2J00
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House legislative aide Cassidy Hutchinson dance to the song YMCA as President Donald Trump ends a campaign rally in Swanton, Ohio, in 2020. Alex Brandon, AP

Furthermore, if the alleged “hearsay” is false, the parties being discussed are, as the committee members have made clear, more than welcome to come testify under oath, just as they would be called to do in a criminal trial.

Columnist Ingrid Jacques: Betsy DeVos says Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 were ‘line in the sand’ that led to resignation

Hutchinson said Meadows sought a pardon relating to Jan. 6 , which is not the kind of thing innocent people do. If that didn't happen, come testify under oath. Meadows has already been subpoenaed by the committee. Just sit down, swear to God you’ll tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and then detail exactly what Hutchinson got wrong in her testimony.

We fought to defend democracy. This new threat to America keeps us awake at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRWqu_0gP60f2J00
President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in 2020. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The same goes for the former president. All he has to do is raise his right hand and tell the American people, under threat of perjury, that the detailed, often firsthand testimony Hutchinson gave Tuesday – some of which was supported by testimony from other witnesses and by documentary evidence – is “phony.”

I’m sure the ratings would be huge!

Are you going to believe the lying liars?

But until that happens, until some of the key players in the former administration who lack the guts to share their version of events step forward, we can believe one of two things:

►The people who most aggressively spread the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, the people who rejected the peaceful transfer of power and spat out falsehoods like high-powered nonsense sprinklers, are telling the truth and Cassidy Hutchinson is a liar.

►Hutchinson, who previously interned for big-time Republicans like House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Sen. Ted Cruz, who was in near constant contact each day with Trump’s loyal chief of staff and who swore an oath before Congress and the nation, is telling the truth.

I know whom I believe. But if any of the nonsense sprinklers wants to prove me wrong, it’s easy: Come testify.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cassidy Hutchinson puts her former boss and assorted Trump-supporting cowards to shame

Comments / 3

The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
Oprah
Mick Mulvaney
Betsy Devos
Steve Scalise
Donald Trump
CNN

This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is "unfit to be president"

More than 30 former Trump officials and advisors are speaking out against his leadership and character, yet former President Donald Trump’s supporters seem to ignore the warnings. CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House Communications Director, tells Reality Check’s John Avlon what the dangers of a second Trump presidency could be.
