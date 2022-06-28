'His temper was swift': Grisham reacts to testimony that Trump threw plate at wall
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified during a January 6...www.cnn.com
Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified during a January 6...www.cnn.com
Little rich boy donny. who's never worked a day in his worthless life, throws food like a 2yr old. He probably told his cabinet he was going to hold his breath until they annointed him king
Tantrums is what happens when a spoiled child doesn't get what they want when they want it. While Mr.Praisemedents isn't a toddler, so this behavior for a 75 year man falls into a different category. Psychotic events such as throwing things speaks to a deeper problem. Which every American must be concerned about. Mr.Praisemedent had four years to prove himself, which resulted in a failed presidency, all his children have different mothers, failed as a husband and father. A multitude of failed businesses. Mr.Praisemedent would rather exaggerate the narrative to fit his demented thought process, than accept the truth.
And the Republicans are in denial. Biden Won Trump did not but he did try to over turn the election and that is a fact.
Comments / 800