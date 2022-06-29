Number of uncounted ballots in SLO County drops to less than 3K

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office released updated election results on Tuesday.

Election officials say they now have just 2,845 ballots left to count -- a big drop from the 17,657 ballots that were still uncounted after the last update on June 22.

The next count is scheduled for this Friday, July 1. The election must be certified by July 7.

The latest results released Tuesday show that Supervisor Bruce Gibson has lost more of his lead in the District 2 race.

Gibson needs more than 50% of the vote to secure his seat for another term.

As of June 28, he has just about 48%, which would mean a runoff in November with the second-place candidate.

Right now, that's Bruce Jones who has nearly 19% of the vote, followed by Geoff Auslen with 17% and John Whitworth with almost 16%.

Santa Barbara County reported on Tuesday that it now has zero unprocessed ballots.