Travis Barker hospitalized in LA for unknown reasons

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation.
The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week.
“Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.”
Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.”
The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
Comments / 3