ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker hospitalized in LA for unknown reasons

By CBSLA Staff
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusician and husband of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday for unknown reasons, with his teenage daughter taking to social media asking people to "send your...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Travis’ Daughter Just Posted a Photo of Him in the Hospital Hours After Asking For ‘Prayers’

Click here to read the full article. Finding hope. Travis Barker was hospitalized at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022. The Blink-182 drummer’s daughter, Alabama, 16, asked for prayers from her fans for her dad on her Instagram and TikTok. Travis was taken to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by ambulance after he and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, sought care at West Hills Hospital on the morning of June 28, 2022. The reason for his hospitalization is unknown. TMZ broke the news as they photographed the Poosh founder standing next to her husband on a stretcher. Travis’ daughter Alabama...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Italy#Tmz
E! News

Alabama Barker Shares Photo Holding Dad Travis Barker's Hand Amid His Hospitalization

Watch: Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian by His Side. Travis Barker is surrounded by love amid his hospitalization. On June 28, the Blink-182 star's daughter Alabama Barker asked for prayers as the rocker battles an undisclosed illness. A short while later, Alabama, 16, posted an image to TikTok showing her holding her dad's hand as he sat in a hospital bed. Alabama captioned post, which has since been deleted, "Please say a prayer."
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted Together Amid Reports of Breakup

Keeping things friendly? Kendall Jenner was spotted out at a restaurant, where she was seen chatting with Devin Booker just days after their reported split. The reality star and the NBA pro were photographed smiling and talking while hanging out at Soho House in Malibu, California, on Sunday. Booker rocked...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson For Poking Fun During Tahiti Trip

Kim Kardashian reportedly “called out” Pete Davidson during a recent tropical trip to Tahiti. This came after he poked fun at her while taking photos and videos of her. E! News said the reality star recently shared some shots her boyfriend took during the getaway. She posted them on her Instagram Story, with some captions telling her fans and followers what was happening behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy