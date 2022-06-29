ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak, TN

Tennessee Smokies beat Rocket City Trash Pandas 2-0

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WA8Zn_0gP5yqT600

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Four Tennessee Smokies pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the first-place Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Anderson Espinoza started the game with five shutout innings while striking out 7 batters. He allowed just two Trash Pandas to reach base, one on an error and another on a walk.

Samuel Reyes took over in the 6 th inning, striking out three in two innings of work. Bryan King worked the 8 th and Nicholas Padilla slammed the door in the 9 th to preserve the no-hitter.

New stadium brings name change to Tennessee Smokies

Jake Slaughter got the scoring started for the Smokies with a line-drive home run over the left-field wall in the first inning. The Smokies scored another run in the 2nd, after an Alexander Canario double down the left-field line, Bryce Ball singled through the middle to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead.

The Smokies (38-32) get back on the field on Wednesday night for game two of a six-game series with Rocket City (41-29)

