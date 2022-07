ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two workers were evaluated after they were reportedly shocked at an Ameren substation in Crestwood. This happened at the substation in the 8600 block of Sappington Road around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. The two workers were working to restore power in the area when they were shocked. Roughly, 2,000 homes were without power at the time.

