Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker Taken To Hospital In Ambulance, Tweets “God Save Me”

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Frightening news from the rock world.

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, arguably one of the most well-known and respected drummers in the world, was rushed to the hospital via ambulance this afternoon according to Page Six.

It’s unknown what the cause is, but he tweeted “God save me” at some point while at, or in route to, the hospital.

He was spotted being wheeled out of an ambulance with wife Kourtney Kardashian behind him.

Hours later, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama shared an Instagram story saying:

“Please send your prayers.”

Barker reportedly went to one Los Angeles area hospital, however was later taken to another by ambulance. And while the transfer by ambulance would indicate that the matter is fairly serious, it’s unclear what the condition is.

“God Save Me” is also the name of Machine Gun Kelly song that Barker wrote, produced, and played on.

Barker of course is the the drummer of Blink 182 but has collaborated with just about everybody in the music industry including Machine Gun Kelly, +44, Transplants, Yelawolf, Post Malone and more.

He also played drums for Reba McEntire as part of the house band at the 2022 Academy Awards.

N. Curbo
2d ago

If GOD is listening to you, you’d better wake up, repent and change. You can’t live like the devil and when things go south you want help.

Ray Gunn
3d ago

Drama Queen. Why would he be tweeting to God ? Does God read his tweets now ?

MrNoLimits
2d ago

Kind of weird that people reach for Twitter and want to talk to God when they think they’re dying...

StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Health History Is Complicated—Here’s Why He Was Hospitalized

Click here to read the full article. Sending prayers. After news of his hospitalization, many fans are asking what happened to Travis Barker? The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022, after an unknown health problem. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen next to him coming out of the ambulance, and his daughter Alabama posted social media posts asking for “prayers.” This isn’t the first time that the “All the Small Things” musician has been hospitalized. Throughout his career, Travis has undergone medical procedures for various health problems. The drummer experienced accidents and other various...
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
E! News

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Watch: Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis: Details. Travis Barker may be "Down" at the moment, but his ex-wife Shanna Moakler believes "Happy Days" are ahead. Amid the Blink-182 drummer's hospitalization for a reported case of pancreatitis, the former Miss USA shared with E! News some encouraging words for Travis and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian, who was by his side when he was brought to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face

It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Page Six

Pete Davidson and Saint West hit Walmart without Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is showing Saint West the commoner life. The relatable king took Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son to Walmart in Woodland Hills, Calif., where they were seen purchasing a big container of cheese puffs among other goodies Saturday, TMZ reported. The outlet claimed Saint wanted to be a regular kid and run around the store aimlessly, but Davidson reminded him that Kardashian would be pretty upset if he lost him. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, and Saint had a busy weekend, as the dynamic duo were seen holding hands as they made their way into the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
