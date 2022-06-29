Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker Taken To Hospital In Ambulance, Tweets “God Save Me”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Frightening news from the rock world.

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, arguably one of the most well-known and respected drummers in the world, was rushed to the hospital via ambulance this afternoon according to Page Six.

It’s unknown what the cause is, but he tweeted “God save me” at some point while at, or in route to, the hospital.

He was spotted being wheeled out of an ambulance with wife Kourtney Kardashian behind him.

Hours later, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama shared an Instagram story saying:

“Please send your prayers.”

Barker reportedly went to one Los Angeles area hospital, however was later taken to another by ambulance. And while the transfer by ambulance would indicate that the matter is fairly serious, it’s unclear what the condition is.

“God Save Me” is also the name of Machine Gun Kelly song that Barker wrote, produced, and played on.

Barker of course is the the drummer of Blink 182 but has collaborated with just about everybody in the music industry including Machine Gun Kelly, +44, Transplants, Yelawolf, Post Malone and more.

He also played drums for Reba McEntire as part of the house band at the 2022 Academy Awards.