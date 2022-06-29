ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Before big signings arrive, LAFC to host FC Dallas

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wf7l5_0gP5x94f00

Los Angeles FC is making soccer headlines, and not just as the first-place team in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference with the highest point total in the league.

The club announced Monday the signing of international star Gareth Bale to a one-year deal, with options until 2024. Bale is native of Wales who has been a top player for European giants Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Bale, 32, could debut for LAFC (10-3-3, 33 points) as soon as July 8, along with another big signing for the Los Angeles side, Giorgio Chiellini from Italy’s storied Juventus club.

Until Bale and Chiellini settle in, LAFC will have to rely on the players it already has when FC Dallas comes to town for a clash on Wednesday night.

And the players already in LAFC uniforms are pretty good. Among them is Carlos Vela, who just extended his contract with the club through 2023. The former MLS MVP leads LAFC in scoring this season with six goals.

“Los Angeles is a special place for me and my family. This is our home, and I am excited to continue my career here at LAFC,” Vela told the LAFC website. “My goal is to win the MLS Cup with LAFC, and I will work hard to achieve our goal.”

FC Dallas (7-4-5, 26 points) also announced a player transaction on Tuesday, exercising a permanent transfer on goalkeeper Maarten Paes who was on a short-term loan from Dutch first division club FC Utrecht. Paes is signed through December 2025 with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

He has started in 14 MLS matches this season, with a 6-3-5 record. He’s tallied four shutouts.

FC Dallas is 1-3-1 over its last five matches but is in fourth place in the West. It is coming off a 2-2 draw with Austin FC — a game in which Dallas led 2-0 before surrendering a pair of goals.

After that tough match, FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan was looking ahead.

“We know it’s another tough place to play. They’re top of the table in the league,” Farfan said of Los Angeles. “We need to learn how to manage these type of games; these are the type of games we need to win… We can’t keep our spirits down and we have to go up against LAFC with confidence.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Maarten Paes
Person
Marco Farfan
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Dallas#Mls Cup#Lafc#Major League Soccer#European#Real Madrid#Tottenham Hotspur#Juventus#Mvp#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy