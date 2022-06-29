ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Names, addresses of every CCW holder in California exposed, Fresno sheriff’s office confirms

By Dom McAndrew
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVLjS_0gP5x4f200

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KPGE ) – The names, addresses, and license types of every CCW holder in California were exposed as part of a data breach suffered by the state Department of Justice, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the California State Sheriff’s Association informed the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office about the data breach, which followed the publication of the state’s 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday. At the time, state officials described it as improving “transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data.”

Sheriff’s Office officials say the information released included the CCW holders’ name, age, address, Criminal Identification Index (CII) number and license type (Standard, Judicial, Reserve and Custodial). The information included every CCW holder in the state.

Mysterious lights in San Diego sky have social media buzzing

In response to the information being released, Fresno County officials say the state disabled access to the website hosting the data – but there are concerns that the information was copied and remains in circulation on social media and other parts of the internet. It is unknown how long the information was publicly accessible on the Department of Justice’s website.

Officials add that the State Attorney General’s Office is working to determine the size of the breach and it plans to contact the CCW holders directly to advise them of the situation.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who is aware that their identity was compromised as a result of the data breach make an online report ( click here ).

The State Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

DNA cracks Tulare County cold case, Sheriff says justice not served

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect identified following a decades-long Tulare County cold case murder of a 10-year-old. According to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, in 1994 Ramiro Villegas kidnapped, raped, and killed 10-year-old Angelica Ramirez of Hanford. Although a breakthrough in the case led to identifying the suspect, detectives do not feel like […]
FOX 5 San Diego

The most mispronounced places in California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names coming from different languages. FOX40 asked its followers on Facebook […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

4 Rescued From Kings River In Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ) — Four people are recovering after they were rescued from the Kings River in Fresno County. Cal Fire says the group got stuck and needed help along the Kings River not far from Goodfellow and Riverbend Avenues. According to Calfire Fresno County, both the Fresno...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Standard, CA
GV Wire

Fresno, Clovis Police Will Hold DUI Checkpoints Over July 4 Weekend

The Fourth of July weekend is for celebrating America’s birthday and our nation’s freedoms. It’s for gathering together, sharing stories, and enjoying summer activities. But it’s not for drinking and driving, say local and state law enforcement leaders. Do that and you could end up badly...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Fresno man accused of using dead child’s identity for decades

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno man accused of assuming the identity of a child who died in 1950 has been arrested on a charge of passport fraud, according to federal authorities. Kenneth Laitman, 78, was arrested Thursday, more than a month after a grand jury indicted him, according to a release from the U.S. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccw#The State#Department Of Justice#Cii
GV Wire

Woodward Lake Double Murderer Will Spend Rest of Life Behind Bars

Twenty-six-year-old Garry Perry received a life sentence without the possibility of parole on Thursday for murdering two men and trying to shoot another man in 2017 in Fresno’s upscale Woodward Lake area. Evidence presented at trial showed that Perry shot and killed Brennen Fairhead and Scott Gaffney in a...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

What you need to know this Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) As we head into the 4th of July weekend, a greater push for safety as law enforcement will be canvassing the streets looking for suspected drunk drivers, illegal fireworks, and those not following the rules on the water. Here are the top stories this Friday July 1,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Suspicious package’ deemed safe, Fashion Fair roads reopen, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A section of Fresno’s Shaw Avenue between First and Fresno streets that was closed Friday afternoon has since reopened following the discovery of what officers call a “suspicious package” left near a nearby bank, according to police. Officers say the suspicious package was examined by the explosives team and was determined […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fresnoalliance.com

Drinking Water or Lawn Water?

Based on numerous historical studies and predictive climate modeling, climate scientists predict that the future of the American West, and California in particular, will be one of higher daily average temperatures, more heat waves, longer and more frequent droughts, poorer water quality and more forest fires1. California receives most of...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Tower District fire named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a house fire in Fresno’s Tower District this week was officially identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday. Officials say 26-year-old Calvin Rodriguez died in the fire, in the area of Thorne and Dennet avenues, shortly after midnight on Wednesday. He lived in the home […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica; officials say she used a phony passport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, was captured at a Costa Rica hostel Wednesday, over a month after the murder. U.S. Marshals worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach, which borders to Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday. She will be deported and returned to the U.S.
FRESNO, CA
vvng.com

Gofundme launched for Hesperia truck driver stabbed to death near Fresno

AVENAL, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old truck driver from Hesperia named Joe Madeira, was stabbed to death in a random attack after giving the suspect a ride. On June 25, 2022, Madeira was traveling through the Fresno area when he came across a stranded 21-year-old man later identified as Isaiah Harley, a resident of San Francisco, along the road.
HESPERIA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy