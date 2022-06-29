ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Boxing Champ Kali Reis to Star in HBO’s ‘True Detective’

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2KuH_0gP5wKAG00

The boxing star will play a detective in the anthology crime series.

Kali Reis is making her way to the big screen.

The WBA and WBO junior welterweight champion will be one of the leads in Season 4 of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country alongside Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster.

The fourth season of the anthology crime series will be filmed in Iceland, according to HBO. Reis will play the detective Evangeline Navarro along with Foster’s detective Liz Danvers in investigating the disappearance of six men in Ennis, Alaska. The boxing star made her acting debut in an independent film entitled Catch the Fair One , a story she helped write and develop.

In the film, Reis was nominated for best female lead at the Independent Spirit Awards while winning the audience award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Reis (19-7-1, five KOs), who has been boxing professionally since 2008, has won her past six fights since losing to Cecilia Braekhus by a unanimous decision in the 2018 welterweight title. She has not stepped in the ring since Nov. 19, 2021, when she defeated Jessica Camara by a split decision to win the WBO title and to retain the WBA title.

Initially, the 35-year-old won the WBA title in November 2020 when she defeated Kandi Wyatt by an unanimous decision.

More Boxing Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda (and Instagram sensation) confirms she has signed with WWE

Valerie Loureda is set to become the latest MMA fighter to take a shot at WWE stardom. The 23-year-old Miami native appeared on The MMA Hour today to confirm she had signed with WWE, and has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to prepare to join the promotion full-time next month. Fightful Select reported on June 1 that Loureda had taken part in a week-long tryout this spring and made a “great impression.” Loureda also hinted at career news yesterday on social media, tweeting that “my life will never be the same.” “I am now a WWE Superstar,” Loureda said...
ORLANDO, FL
StyleCaster

Beanie Feldstein Just Got Engaged to Her Girlfriend of 4 Years—Here’s If Her Brother Jonah Hill Was at Her Proposal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Kali Reis
BET

Wu-Tang Legend Method Man Announces Collaboration Between Him and Son PXWER

Rapper PXWER is bringing the pain in the rap game just like his famous hip-hop legend dad Method Man. Meth’s oldest son, Sha, is working on a collaborative album with his rapper-turned-actor father. The original member of Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan made the announcement on June 23 on stage at the Artie Verse festival in Irving Plaza, according to Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Marley Marl's Catalog - Which Includes LL COOL J’s ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ - Partly Acquired By Reservoir

Hip Hop pioneer Marley Marl was just an intern at New York City’s Unique Recording Studios in the early ’80s when he discovered sampling by accident. As the storied producer explained to NPR in 2013, “I was actually trying to get a riff off of a record. I made a mistake and got the snare in there before the sound came. I was truncating the vocal part but the snare was playing with the beat — we was truncating while the beat was playing. Thank God the beat was playing, because it probably wouldn’t have happened if the beat wasn’t playing. So I was playing it and the snare sounded better than the snare that I had from the drum machine when I was popping it.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Boxing Ring#True Detective#Combat#Wba#Wbo
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy