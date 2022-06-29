Boxing Champ Kali Reis to Star in HBO’s ‘True Detective’

The boxing star will play a detective in the anthology crime series.

Kali Reis is making her way to the big screen.

The WBA and WBO junior welterweight champion will be one of the leads in Season 4 of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country alongside Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster.

The fourth season of the anthology crime series will be filmed in Iceland, according to HBO. Reis will play the detective Evangeline Navarro along with Foster’s detective Liz Danvers in investigating the disappearance of six men in Ennis, Alaska. The boxing star made her acting debut in an independent film entitled Catch the Fair One , a story she helped write and develop.

In the film, Reis was nominated for best female lead at the Independent Spirit Awards while winning the audience award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Reis (19-7-1, five KOs), who has been boxing professionally since 2008, has won her past six fights since losing to Cecilia Braekhus by a unanimous decision in the 2018 welterweight title. She has not stepped in the ring since Nov. 19, 2021, when she defeated Jessica Camara by a split decision to win the WBO title and to retain the WBA title.

Initially, the 35-year-old won the WBA title in November 2020 when she defeated Kandi Wyatt by an unanimous decision.

